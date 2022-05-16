Previous
Next
Blooming Alium by falcon11
Photo 1826

Blooming Alium

I have been systematically planting aliums on against the fence instead of tulips, because the deer don't like their oniony taste. There are 32 buds, and the first of them opened up today.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise