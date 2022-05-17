Sign up
Photo 1827
Morning Greeter
We got up and out early today for a walk along the beach. The red winged blackbirds and grackles were out greeting the day and enjoying the sun.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2236
photos
53
followers
20
following
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
Views
6
Main Album
ILCE-6600
17th May 2022 8:06am
tree
nature
bird
branches
