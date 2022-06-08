Sign up
Photo 1849
Garden Art
It was a rainy morning, and I did not do any shooting, so I am posting this piece of digital art.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2264
photos
54
followers
20
following
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
artistic
,
birdbath
,
digital art
,
fotoda
Allison Williams
ace
Love all the colors.
June 9th, 2022
