Photo 1968
Autumn Reflections
Another shot from my session at the pond yesterday showing a closer up view of the lily pads and reflections.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th October 2022 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
water
,
fall
,
autumn
,
colorful
,
pond
,
vibrant
,
water lilies
,
lily pads
