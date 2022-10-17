Sign up
Photo 1976
Suburban Reflections
We had a short burst of heavy rain around noon today, and the tables downtown were covered with water. I noticed this cool pattern as we walked down an alleyway.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th October 2022 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
monochrome
,
water drops
Antonio-S
ace
FAV
October 17th, 2022
