Unusual Daffodil by falcon11
Photo 2113

Unusual Daffodil

No need to comment on this one. I am just filling in a hole to complete the month so far.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Milanie ace
Very unusual!
April 18th, 2023  
