Previous
Autumn by the Lake by falcon11
Photo 2268

Autumn by the Lake

A bit busy, but I liked the vertical weeds layered on the speckled water.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely composition
October 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful colors
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise