Photo 2268
Autumn by the Lake
A bit busy, but I liked the vertical weeds layered on the speckled water.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
2
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2732
photos
65
followers
21
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th October 2023 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
plants
,
lake
,
foliage
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition
October 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful colors
October 29th, 2023
