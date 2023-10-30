Sign up
Previous
Photo 2269
After the Rain
We were able to walk to the pond after this morning's rain, and there were beautiful droplets on top of the lily pads.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
30th October 2023 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
rain
,
close-up
,
droplets
,
pond
,
lily pad
,
camera+2
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close up and great colors
October 30th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Remarkable detail.
October 30th, 2023
