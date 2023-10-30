Previous
After the Rain by falcon11
After the Rain

We were able to walk to the pond after this morning's rain, and there were beautiful droplets on top of the lily pads.
Allison Maltese

Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up and great colors
October 30th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Remarkable detail.
October 30th, 2023  
