Backyard Visitor by falcon11
Backyard Visitor

This Northern Flicker has been around for a couple of days in the yard, digging for bugs in the dirt and eating the suet.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Allison Maltese

Dorothy ace
Such a pretty bird.
January 5th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture! Never see enought of these birds!
January 5th, 2024  
