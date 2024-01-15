Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2329
Last Look
Here is a view from the end of the hike as the sun started to sink in the sky. My iPhone 10 did a good job of taking an HDR capture balancing out the harsh shadows.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2801
photos
70
followers
21
following
638% complete
View this month »
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
Latest from all albums
472
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
13th January 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
arizona
,
butte
,
sedona
,
red rocks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close