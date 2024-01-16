Previous
At The Feeder by falcon11
Photo 2330

At The Feeder

We had about 3" of snow today and then sleety rain. The birds were very busy during the lull, and I got a few shots out the dining room window.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise