Previous
Radiating Staghorn Fern by falcon11
Photo 2494

Radiating Staghorn Fern

This photo was accepted into the Shoreline Arts Alliance's annual "Images" exhibit in CT. They accepted 87 out of 600 entries, so I am pleased to have been included.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise