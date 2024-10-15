Previous
Full Moon by falcon11
Photo 2590

Full Moon

I was able to get a well-focused shot of the moon tonight. The weather was crisp and clear, perfect conditions for trying this out.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice!
October 15th, 2024  
