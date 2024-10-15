Sign up
Photo 2590
Full Moon
I was able to get a well-focused shot of the moon tonight. The weather was crisp and clear, perfect conditions for trying this out.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3087
photos
74
followers
20
following
709% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
15th October 2024 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
sky
moon
Corinne C
ace
Nice!
October 15th, 2024
