Previous
Hanging On... by falcon11
Photo 2592

Hanging On...

Despite a frost yesterday, the nasturtiums and tomatoes are looking just fine in the garden. I don't think any more tomatoes will ripen, but it is supposed to bee in the 70s this weekend, so we shall see.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise