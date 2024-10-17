Sign up
Previous
Photo 2592
Hanging On...
Despite a frost yesterday, the nasturtiums and tomatoes are looking just fine in the garden. I don't think any more tomatoes will ripen, but it is supposed to bee in the 70s this weekend, so we shall see.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th October 2024 1:42pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
tomatoes
,
nasturtiums
