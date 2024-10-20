Previous
In the Water Garden
In the Water Garden

There was a small flock of Yellow Rumped Warblers diving and drinking in the Friendship Pond at Hammonasset Beach State Park today. We haven't had rain in weeks up here in CT, and the little pond provided fresh water for the flock.
