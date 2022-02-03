Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 394
Passing Flock
I had my camera poised aiming for a sunset shot when this flock of birds wheeled through. I believe they are willets.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2126
photos
50
followers
20
following
107% complete
View this month »
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Latest from all albums
1727
1728
393
1729
1730
394
1731
1732
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd February 2022 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
beach
,
ocean
,
wave
,
flock
,
gulf of mexico
,
willets
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close