Photo 395
Beautiful Bougainvillea
....in front of the pergola at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey, the Selby Gardens southern campus.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2130
photos
51
followers
20
following
108% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
7th February 2022 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
botanical
,
bougainvillea
,
pergola
,
spanish point
