Photo 476
Wavy Water Bird
See if you can figure this one out. It is not digitally created - it is a "straight" shot.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th February 2024 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
line art
,
ink art
