Previous
Photo 475
Ta Da!
At just the right moment this mottled duck showed me his stuff.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2825
photos
69
followers
21
following
130% complete
View this month »
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
Latest from all albums
2345
2346
2347
2348
474
2349
475
2350
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th February 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
florida
,
wildfowl
,
mottled ducks
,
mottled mallards
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and timing!
February 11th, 2024
