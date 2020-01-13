Sign up
Photo 1568
Berry-ly Hanging On
Not berries at all but crab apples. But I thought the title was cute!
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
Views
0
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th January 2020 4:08pm
Tags
winter
,
frozen
,
crab apple
