Luck of the draw plays an important role with the tag challenge and I had good luck with this one where I drew the tags church, landscape and clouds.Glengarry County is full of quaint country churches in the middle of nowhere it seems so I had no trouble filling that requirement. However, the weather did not cooperate. We either had low pressure systems with dull, drab, and overcast skies or a high pressure system with nary a cloud to be found.So .... as Meatloaf once sang "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad"Here is the song if anyone is wondering who Meatloaf is, and what he was talking about!