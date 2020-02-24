Previous
52 Week Challenge - Pets by farmreporter
52 Week Challenge - Pets

This week's challenge was an easy one for me. It said 'Capture a photo of your pet.'
Well, take camera, point it at dogs, and shoot, and mission accomplished since both Shadow and Prince go on the daily walk with me.
Wendy

Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
I love both of them. Such great dogs.
Thank you, Lou Ann!
Shadow does his best to keep up but Prince is just so much younger with longer legs that Prince tends to always be in front!
