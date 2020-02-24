Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1600
52 Week Challenge - Pets
This week's challenge was an easy one for me. It said 'Capture a photo of your pet.'
Well, take camera, point it at dogs, and shoot, and mission accomplished since both Shadow and Prince go on the daily walk with me.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
2
2
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
dogs
,
run
,
border collie
,
german shepherd
,
wsb-52wc-2020
,
52wc-2020-w9
Lou Ann
ace
I love both of them. Such great dogs.
February 25th, 2020
Wendy
ace
@louannwarren
Thank you, Lou Ann!
Shadow does his best to keep up but Prince is just so much younger with longer legs that Prince tends to always be in front!
February 25th, 2020
Thank you, Lou Ann!
Shadow does his best to keep up but Prince is just so much younger with longer legs that Prince tends to always be in front!