Photo 1603
Alexandria's Main Street in a Storm
We had enough snow fall today that school buses were cancelled. So I headed out for some much needed relaxing time with my camera.
I love being able to take photos in inclement weather - it just adds to the shot in my opinion!
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th February 2020 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow storm
,
main street
,
alexandria
,
scenesoftheroad-16
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my look at all that snow! Wonderful winter street scene.
February 28th, 2020
