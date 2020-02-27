Previous
Alexandria's Main Street in a Storm by farmreporter
Photo 1603

Alexandria's Main Street in a Storm

We had enough snow fall today that school buses were cancelled. So I headed out for some much needed relaxing time with my camera.
I love being able to take photos in inclement weather - it just adds to the shot in my opinion!
Wendy

@farmreporter
Lou Ann ace
Oh my look at all that snow! Wonderful winter street scene.
February 28th, 2020  
