Photo 1614
A visit to Lancaster Heights
There is a little island somewhere under all that snow and a little lake under all that ice. Unfortunately, it is tough to tell where one ends and the other begins at the moment.
Got to love spring!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2394
photos
151
followers
119
following
442% complete
Views
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th March 2020 7:10pm
snow
ice
trees
clouds
dreary
