A visit to Lancaster Heights by farmreporter
Photo 1614

A visit to Lancaster Heights

There is a little island somewhere under all that snow and a little lake under all that ice. Unfortunately, it is tough to tell where one ends and the other begins at the moment.
Got to love spring!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Wendy

@farmreporter
