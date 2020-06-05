Previous
The Old Barn Cat by farmreporter
The Old Barn Cat

We had a semi-tame momma cat living in the barn when we arrived here. She had numerous litters before we were able to catch her up and get her fixed. (Gloves required for that job!!) Anyway - this old guy was one of her kittens born 15 years ago. He, unlike his mother, is very friendly and loves attention.
He is the only cat on the place at the moment but he is still a super hunter and keeps rodents away.(mostly).
He is all scarred up from the occasional night time forays he goes on though they are getting fewer and fewer all the time. He now like to hang around and sleep more!
For this month's Animal Portrait challenge which is "Elderly Animals".
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Arnica
in the next life i want to be a cat ;-;

anyway, sorry that my former get pushed challenge to you is hard. ._.
June 6th, 2020  
