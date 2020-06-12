Sign up
Photo 1672
St. Raphael's Ruins
The historic church at St. Raphael's in Glengarry was destroyed by fire in 1970 with only the stone walls remaining. The ruins are still very majestic, and often call me to stop as I drive by.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
2
2
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2539
photos
151
followers
123
following
458% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th June 2020 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
ruins
,
natural frame
,
stone walls
,
st. raphael's
,
glengarry
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely. Wonderful framing of the circular window. It had to be a stained glass window, I’m sure it was beautiful.
June 16th, 2020
Bobby D
ace
Great framing
June 16th, 2020
