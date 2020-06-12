Previous
St. Raphael's Ruins by farmreporter
St. Raphael's Ruins

The historic church at St. Raphael's in Glengarry was destroyed by fire in 1970 with only the stone walls remaining. The ruins are still very majestic, and often call me to stop as I drive by.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Wendy

Lou Ann ace
So lovely. Wonderful framing of the circular window. It had to be a stained glass window, I’m sure it was beautiful.
June 16th, 2020  
Bobby D ace
Great framing
June 16th, 2020  
