J. Henry Fair in Green by farmreporter
Photo 1672

Jaqueline @jacqbb challenged me to take a shot of layers in the ground or in nature such as one she saw in a magazine by photographer J. Henry Fair which had different colours in the earth. Jaqueline also said, “But different layers in green and other colours are just as beautiful.”
J. Henry Fair does aerial photography of the impact man has on the environment. His photos have an almost abstract appearance that turns the ugly destruction into beautiful art. The sun shining through the weeping willow branches contrasted strongly against the deep, dark green of the conifer behind them. A touch of Photoshop to give it an abstract look, and it is as close as I can get to J. Henri Fair!!
Here is some of J. Henry Fair's beautiful work if you are interested:
https://www.jhenryfair.com/hidden-costs-2
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Here is my interpretation, Jacqueline @jacqbb. Thank you for introducing me to a fabulous photographer!
June 15th, 2020  
*lynn ace
beautiful light, focus, capture
Interesting to see his work, thanks for sharing the link
June 15th, 2020  
