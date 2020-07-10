Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1702
Wind in the Willows
These trees are probably not willows, but the wind making them bend reminds me of that saying.
I actually took this shot for the Bliss challenge but never did get it posted in time. Sorry, Skip Tribby!
@skipt07
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2603
photos
153
followers
123
following
467% complete
View this month »
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th July 2020 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
field
,
wind
,
mybliss
Wendy
ace
Sorry, Skip Tribby!
@skipt07
I did take this shot, but did not post in time! It was a great idea for a challenge and gave me a super opportunity to get out and about for a shot.
July 22nd, 2020
