Photo 1706
Wildfllowers
They say that the flowers we grow in our gardens are nothing but domesticated weeds. I sometimes agree when I see weeds looking just as pretty!
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2605
photos
153
followers
123
following
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
Views
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th July 2020 3:32pm
Tags
bridge
,
dof
,
wildflowers
