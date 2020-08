Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Long Sault Parkway is not a nature reserve with the animals behind fences but the animals that reside there are so used to people that they seldom flee when a car slows down.

This shot was taken out the passenger window on my sunrise photo trip.

It was nice to actually take a photo a deer posing for me rather than capture the backside of one as she flees when I see one on our quiet country roads.