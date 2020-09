Flat Land Saskatcheewan

Most people who travel across Saskatchewan only see this view of an endless unbroken horizon.

That is the view when you stay on the Trans-Canada Highway, which follows the railway. The railway chose that route because of the flat terrain.

Saskatchewan is actually a very pretty province with hills, lakes, and forests. You just have to get off the Trans-Canada Highway to find it!!

This was taken on Day 2 on our way to visit Hubby's brother in Allan, Saskatchewan.