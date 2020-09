Valemont Country

Another panorama, this time taken at a beach in Valemount, British Columbia just before we entered Mount Robson. Hubby had to make a phone call and we were lucky enough to get enough reception here for him to make it.

So sorry for the mass upload and the panoramas that I felt compelled to take to show the sheer size and variety of the Canadian landscape. Every inch of this country has a beauty all its’ own!