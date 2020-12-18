Previous
Next
Abstract on Ice by farmreporter
Photo 1819

Abstract on Ice

Baby, it's cold out here!!
We do not usually get cold weather without snow to cover the ice.
No significant snow to speak of this year so I was able to capture this frosty scene.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
498% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise