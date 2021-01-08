Sign up
Photo 1828
Is This What They Mean By Lockdown?
We have a ton of locks hanging around with keys that all look alike so we took to painting the corresponding bottoms of the locks and keys with the same colour.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2783
photos
150
followers
121
following
501% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th January 2021 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
lock
,
macro-lock
