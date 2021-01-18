Sign up
Photo 1838
Canada's Colours
Snowflake photography can become addictive!!
It gets me wanting to purchase some extension tubes so I can get some REALLY close and detailed shots like you see on the internet.
This shot has been cropped many times.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
4
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2790
photos
149
followers
120
following
503% complete
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th January 2021 12:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snowflake
moni kozi
Isn't this gorgeous!!!
January 18th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Oh my, that's marvelous
January 18th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
very nice detail and the red certainly makes it pop!
January 18th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah I would find that fascinating to play with!
January 18th, 2021
