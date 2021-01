52 Week Challenge - Scape

The weather was fine on Tuesday morning after I dropped the computer off to get its' updates done.

I had errands to run in Lancaster on the St. Lawrence River so decided to take some photos at the same time.

There was just a thin skim of ice on the river which made for some lovely reflections. Snow is now on the river so reflections are gone!

For the 52 Week challenge which says: City, land, or sea, at any time of day.