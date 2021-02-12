Time Slips By

My challenge from April @aecasey was to do a triptych that shows the passage of time.
I originally wanted to show the sun over one specific tree as it crossed the sky morning, noon, and night. However, the sun is too far south at the moment and does not cross in a true east / west line at this time of the year. I would have had to plow through deep snow in sub-zero weather to get myself aligned to get perpendicular to the sun's motion.
Well - that is not about to happen!!
So - it is the growth of my oldest grandson that will show the passage of time!
Time flies by so quickly!!