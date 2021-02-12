Previous
Time Slips By by farmreporter
Photo 1861

My challenge from April @aecasey was to do a triptych that shows the passage of time.
I originally wanted to show the sun over one specific tree as it crossed the sky morning, noon, and night. However, the sun is too far south at the moment and does not cross in a true east / west line at this time of the year. I would have had to plow through deep snow in sub-zero weather to get myself aligned to get perpendicular to the sun's motion.
Well - that is not about to happen!!
So - it is the growth of my oldest grandson that will show the passage of time!
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Here you go, April.April @aecasey
Time flies by so quickly!!
February 15th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
and......little kids getting big......great sequence in this triptych.
February 15th, 2021  
