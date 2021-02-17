Previous
The Horses of my Dreams by farmreporter
The Horses of my Dreams

My dreams, while totally recognizable, do not have the sharp focus of reality.
So, sometimes I try to express my dreams with soft focus as well.
LManning (Laura) ace
This is beautiful and serene.
February 18th, 2021  
