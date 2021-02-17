Sign up
Photo 1864
The Horses of my Dreams
My dreams, while totally recognizable, do not have the sharp focus of reality.
So, sometimes I try to express my dreams with soft focus as well.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th February 2021 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
horses
,
oof
,
technique-112-outoffocus
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is beautiful and serene.
February 18th, 2021
