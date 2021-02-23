Sign up
Photo 1874
Blowing Snow to Clear the Road
The bright blue sky promised warmth but the cold, biting and bitter wind said otherwise,
Clearing snow off of the road was an exercise in futility since the snow blew back on just as fast as it was cleared!
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th February 2021 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
cold
,
blowing
,
tractor
,
scenesoftheroad-30
Jacqueline
ace
Great action shot!
February 26th, 2021
