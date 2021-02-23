Previous
Blowing Snow to Clear the Road by farmreporter
Photo 1874

Blowing Snow to Clear the Road

The bright blue sky promised warmth but the cold, biting and bitter wind said otherwise,
Clearing snow off of the road was an exercise in futility since the snow blew back on just as fast as it was cleared!
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Jacqueline ace
Great action shot!
February 26th, 2021  
