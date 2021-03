Hockey Starts Young in Canada

My youngest grandson thought it would be only fair if I took him to hockey for one day since I already took his older brother.

It is always a pleasure to see them grow.

Too bad about the screen I had to shoot through. I managed to get it invisible in some shots and so not sure why it did not work in all of my photos.

I guess it may be the distance between screen and grandson and that tends to move as he did.