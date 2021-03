52 Week Challenge - Something Old

I am sure that this old, decrepit building is not long for this world.

It is located in the Cotton Mill area of Cornwall, (Ontario) which is by the harbour along the St. Lawrence River. It was once the industrial area of Cornwall, but the City is rejuvenating this area with new condo buildings and a beautiful office mall. It is to become a very classy spot along the river.

So, I plan on recording the old before it comes down!