Fraction-ated Get Pushed

There are get pushed challenges where you have to figure out HOW to do, and then there are challenges where you have to figure out WHAT to do.This was a what to do when Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to photograph fractions.So - we obviously have a whole, half, thirds, quarters, and eighths shown here.It was only after I got this up on the computer that I realized that my focal length was wonky - hence the distortion.Oh well ....