Fraction-ated Get Pushed by farmreporter
Photo 2454

Fraction-ated Get Pushed

There are get pushed challenges where you have to figure out HOW to do, and then there are challenges where you have to figure out WHAT to do.
This was a what to do when Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to photograph fractions.
So - we obviously have a whole, half, thirds, quarters, and eighths shown here.
It was only after I got this up on the computer that I realized that my focal length was wonky - hence the distortion.
Oh well ....
16th June 2024

Wendy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here you go, Jackie.
I actually took a picture this week!
June 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
This is such a clever response to the challenge!
June 17th, 2024  
Kathy
A good response to your challenge
June 17th, 2024  
