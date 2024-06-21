Previous
The Road Less Travelled
The Road Less Travelled

Suzanne's @ankers70 challenge to me was to interpret 'challenging' in a way that challenges me.
I live between the flat prairies and the mountains that you can see in the background. While there is a majestic beauty of sorts with this landscape, I find showing it in a photograph very difficult. There are not often trees, lakes, rivers, or barns to draw the eye. Just wide open flat vistas ...
At least this view had some trees and the road to draw the eye.
I find photographing my immediate landscape very difficult.
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenic shot
June 24th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@ankers70
Here is one shot that I find challenging in my immediate area!
June 24th, 2024  
