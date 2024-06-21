The Road Less Travelled

Suzanne's @ankers70 challenge to me was to interpret 'challenging' in a way that challenges me.
I live between the flat prairies and the mountains that you can see in the background. While there is a majestic beauty of sorts with this landscape, I find showing it in a photograph very difficult. There are not often trees, lakes, rivers, or barns to draw the eye. Just wide open flat vistas ...
At least this view had some trees and the road to draw the eye.
I find photographing my immediate landscape very difficult.
Here is one shot that I find challenging in my immediate area!