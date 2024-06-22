Challenging Landscape

Suzanne's @ankers70 challenge to me was to interpret 'challenging' in a way that challenges me.
I live between the flat prairies and the mountains that you can see in the background. While there is a majestic beauty of sorts with this landscape, I find showing it in a photograph very difficult. There are not often trees, lakes, rivers, or barns to draw the eye. Just wide open flat vistas ...
I find photographing my immediate landscape very difficult.
Here is one shot that I find challenging in my immediate area!
Thank you, Brian
How are you doing?