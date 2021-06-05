Previous
Next
Mellow Times at the Pond by farmreporter
Photo 1949

Mellow Times at the Pond

It has been so hot lately that taking a cool break in the shady shore of Lancaster Heights pond is very refreshing.
My youngest grandson is seen here spending some quiet time from catching frogs.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise