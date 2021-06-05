Sign up
Photo 1949
Mellow Times at the Pond
It has been so hot lately that taking a cool break in the shady shore of Lancaster Heights pond is very refreshing.
My youngest grandson is seen here spending some quiet time from catching frogs.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
