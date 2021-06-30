Sign up
Photo 1959
Tag Challenge - Plant, Clouds and B&W
A last minute entry for the challenge!
I would never get anything done if it weren't for the last minute!
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
10
Life SOOC
NIKON D7200
30th June 2021 3:49pm
Public
plant
clouds
bw
tag-challenge-180
