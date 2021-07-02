Previous
The Veggies are Doing Well by farmreporter
Photo 1962

The Veggies are Doing Well

This garden keeps us in veggies all winter long. As a matter of fact, we are just finishing off the last of the onions now, still have some peas, carrots and beans from last year.
We will be running out of them soon as well.
Wendy

farmreporter
Lou Ann ace
Oh my Wendy what a wonderful garden!
July 2nd, 2021  
Lesley ace
Yes they certainly are. Bumper harvest.
July 2nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful garden
July 2nd, 2021  
