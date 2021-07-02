Sign up
Photo 1962
The Veggies are Doing Well
This garden keeps us in veggies all winter long. As a matter of fact, we are just finishing off the last of the onions now, still have some peas, carrots and beans from last year.
We will be running out of them soon as well.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
3
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3019
photos
158
followers
118
following
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1956
1957
326
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
13
3
Life SOOC
NIKON D7200
30th June 2021 11:24am
garden
,
big
,
vegetable
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my Wendy what a wonderful garden!
July 2nd, 2021
Lesley
ace
Yes they certainly are. Bumper harvest.
July 2nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful garden
July 2nd, 2021
