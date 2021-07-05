Sign up
Photo 1963
Tenacious Tree
It is sometimes amazing how trees and vegetation can grow out of sheer rock. They can find a little bit of soil in a crack and force their roots to push deep down to stand tall.
For the latest technique challenge of low saturation.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3021
photos
158
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th July 2021 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fence
,
rock
,
low saturation
,
technique117
