Tenacious Tree by farmreporter
Photo 1963

Tenacious Tree

It is sometimes amazing how trees and vegetation can grow out of sheer rock. They can find a little bit of soil in a crack and force their roots to push deep down to stand tall.
For the latest technique challenge of low saturation.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

