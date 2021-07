Waiting for My Ship to Come In

Seriously -

Hubby and I went to the Iroquois Locks to watch the big tankers go through the lock. There were only three boats scheduled for that afternoon with the first one due in 45 minutes.

So, I wandered the locks, read all the signs, took some pictures, and generally kept busy until the scheduled hour.

Then, this tiny little tug boat chugged its' way into the lock looking very silly and then chugged its' way out.

Rather anti-climatic!