I Think I Had Enough to Drink by farmreporter
I Think I Had Enough to Drink

As often happens, I did not see the frog until I loaded the shot on my computer since I was actually taking a photo of the beer can that someone thoughtlessly threw into the river.
So - I cropped the shot until Mr. (or Mrs) Froggie was noticeable.
@farmreporter
Lou Ann ace
Ha ha!
August 14th, 2021  
