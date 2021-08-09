Sign up
Photo 1990
I Think I Had Enough to Drink
As often happens, I did not see the frog until I loaded the shot on my computer since I was actually taking a photo of the beer can that someone thoughtlessly threw into the river.
So - I cropped the shot until Mr. (or Mrs) Froggie was noticeable.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
beer
,
frog
,
litter
,
water lily
Lou Ann
ace
Ha ha!
August 14th, 2021
